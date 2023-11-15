Lost Canadians fear being forced to leave their homeland

Meredyth Cowling’s family settled in Niagara in the 1700s, and she still lives in the family’s farmhouse, tending its remaining 10 acres of land. She speaks proudly of her forebears’ ties to the area, from her English ancestors who moved north after the U.S. War of Independence to immigrants from Germany who helped to build the city of Niagara Falls, including several of its hotels.

Now in her 70s, she says her sons want to continue to live in their small pocket of Ontario, as six generations have done before them. But they worry Canada’s citizenship rules may force them to leave the country

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CTVNEWS: Canadians forced to leave loved ones behind in Gaza StripSome Canadians who escaped the Gaza Strip say Canada's definition of family means they had to make the heartbreaking choice to leave loved ones behind.

Source: CTVNews | Read more »

CP24: Canadians who escaped Gaza Strip forced to leave loved ones behindSome Canadians who escaped the Gaza Strip say Canada's definition of family means they had to make the heartbreaking choice to leave loved ones behind.

Source: CP24 | Read more »

GLOBEANDMAİL: Legal Community Urges Canadians to Reduce Emotion in Public Comments on Israel-Palestine ConflictNearly 1,000 members of the legal community, including retired chief justice Beverley McLachlin, have signed a letter urging Canadians to reduce the level of emotion and anger in public comments on the war between Israel and Palestine. The letter was inspired by a group of Muslim and Jewish law students who drafted a statement of mutual support at the University of Ottawa.

Source: globeandmail | Read more »

YAHOOFİNANCECA: Canadians Plan to Save Money During the Holiday SeasonA survey reveals that Canadians intend to spend less on the holiday season this year. Many Canadians plan to use proactive shopping tactics to save money, such as looking for deals, shopping early, and keeping a budget.

Source: YahooFinanceCA | Read more »

PGCİTİZEN: Young Canadians fall 3-0 to Uzbekistan at FIFA U-17 World Cup in IndonesiaSURAKARTA, Indonesia — Canada fell to 0-2-0 at the FIFA U-17 World Cup on Monday, blanked 3-0 by Uzbekistan. The young Canadians sank to the bottom of Group B after failing to win for the 23rd time (0-19-4) in eight trips to the tournament.

Source: PGCitizen | Read more »

BURNABYNOW_NEWS: Young Canadians fall 3-0 to Uzbekistan at FIFA U-17 World Cup in IndonesiaSURAKARTA, Indonesia — Canada fell to 0-2-0 at the FIFA U-17 World Cup on Monday, blanked 3-0 by Uzbekistan. The young Canadians sank to the bottom of Group B after failing to win for the 23rd time (0-19-4) in eight trips to the tournament.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News | Read more »