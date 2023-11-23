11-Year-Old Boy with Autism Creates Operating System for Obsolete Devices

While dogs have long been dubbed 'man’s best friend,' Alex Rose is walking his pup during a break from creating a companion for everyone. “I want to make it so this stuff is more accessible,” the 11-year-old says. Alex’s mom, Amanda Rose, says her boy has built a robot. “He was always wanting to take everything apart and figure out how it worked."When he was five, Alex started reading car manuals from cover to cover. “Sometimes I don’t read books, I just read manuals,” Alex says.

“And when I finished, it felt like I understood how it actually worked.” By the time he was seven, Alex had learned how computers work by disassembling their components, taught himself software coding through YouTube videos, and was diagnosed with autism. “One of the superpowers of being autistic,” Amanda says. “Is you’re able to solve problems that people who aren’t on the spectrum probably would not understand how to solve.” Like when Alex realized phones and tablets became obsolete, he created an operating system called ALEX OS to give them a new lif





