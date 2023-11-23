Should the Blue Jays Trade for Soto? Pros and Cons

With Soto scheduled to hit free agency a year from now, the most sensible decision would be to trade him before that point arrives, allowing the franchise to recoup part of the massive haul it sent to Washington in the 2022 blockbuster. But even with just one season of team control remaining, he likely won’t be easy to acquire.) — in exchange for two-and-a-half seasons of Soto, management will undoubtedly hold out as long as possible for the top compelling offer.

But should that come from the Blue Jays? Such an impactful decision probably shouldn’t be answered by a yes-or-no question. Or, at least, not without further debating the ramifications of it, as it could dramatically alter the organization’s trajectory. With that in mind, let’s weigh the pros and cons of the Blue Jays striking a blockbuster trade with the Padres for Soto this offseason.Soto’s on-field value is obvious, and that’s a critical part of what makes the 25-year-old such a hot commodity, particularly for his offensive skill





YahooCASports » / 🏆 46. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Today in Blue Jays history: Jays trade for Marco EstradaAlso on this day, Jays trade for Damaso Garcia.

Source: bluebirdbanter - 🏆 56. / 59 Read more »

Today in Blue Jays History: Jays win their first World Series31 years ago today The Blue Jays won their first World Series. It seems our first World Series win isn’t as celebrated as our second one, likely because it didn’t end in a walk-off homer. But it...

Source: bluebirdbanter - 🏆 56. / 59 Read more »

Today in Blue Jays History: Jays Sign Morales and GurrielSeven Years Ago Today: The Blue Jays signed Kendrys Morales to a 3-year, $33 million contract. I remember, at the time, it surprised me. I didn’t think we’d be signing a DH-only guy, or at least...

Source: bluebirdbanter - 🏆 56. / 59 Read more »

Toronto Blue Jays were robbed in trade that sent Gabriel Moreno to DiamondbacksWhile Mark Shapiro said the deal for Daulton Varsho couldn’t be evaluated in the short term, you can pin errors in personnel management on executive staff

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

Today in Blue Jays History: Travis/Gose Trade, Edwin claimed by OaklandPlus Alex joins Braves, Hentgen wins Cy Young

Source: bluebirdbanter - 🏆 56. / 59 Read more »

Blue Jays Sign Kendrys Morales to a 3-Year, $33 Million ContractSeven Years Ago Today: The Blue Jays signed Kendrys Morales to a 3-year, $33 million contract. I remember, at the time, it surprised me. I didn’t think we’d be signing a DH-only guy, or at least...

Source: bluebirdbanter - 🏆 56. / 59 Read more »