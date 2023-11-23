Top Shareholder Rejects New Offer for Australia's Biggest Energy Retailer

Top shareholder rejects new offer by Brookfield-led consortium to buy Australia's biggest energy retailer after investors vote down earlier bid.





Brookfield’s $11.9 Billion Origin Takeover At Risk as Top Investor Opposes PactBrookfield Asset Management Inc.’s planned A$18.7 billion ($11.9 billion) acquisition of utility Origin Energy Ltd. is under threat after the target’s top investor said it would vote against the deal.

