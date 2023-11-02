Origin Energy's top shareholder rejects Brookfield's 'best and final' $10.5 billion bid

The consortium led by Canada's Brookfield, which also includes EIG's MidOcean Energy, is proposing Origin shareholders A$9.53 per share, up from the prior offer of A$8.81 apiece, and a 5.1% premium to the stock's last closing price.

"AustralianSuper intends to vote its shares in Origin Energy against the best and final offer from the Brookfield and EIG-backed consortium announced today," the pension fund, which holds the biggest stake in the power producer at 13.68%, said.

The consortium's sweetened offer of A$9.53 per share comes days after AustralianSuper rejected the prior offer of A$8.81 apiece.

