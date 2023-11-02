Top Origin Investor to Snub Brookfield’s A$19 Billion Bid

“The offer from the consortium remains substantially below our estimate of Origin’s long-term value,” Australia’s biggest pension fund, which also rejected a previous proposal, said in the statement. “Origin has a highly strategic portfolio of assets to participate in, and benefit from, the energy transition.”

Sydney-based Origin and the bidders were not immediately able to comment on AustralianSuper’s decision. Origin’s shares fell as much as 5.8%, the largest intraday decline since Dec. 12. Brookfield and EIG’s revised proposal is a final offer and above a valuation of Origin set out in an independent expert’s report, the bidders said in a separate statement. The new valuation represents a premium of about 70% to Origin’s price when a deal was first proposed last November.

Under the deal, Brookfield would acquire Origin’s power generation and electricity retailing business, which serves more than 4.5 million homes and businesses, and currently operates Australia’s biggest coal plant. EIG would add the company’s liquefied natural gas unit, one of Asia’s largest.

Russia adds fresh capital controls to prop up ruble, but Kremlin is 'applying a Band-Aid to gangrene'

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BNNBLOOMBERG: Origin’s Top Investor to Reject Brookfield’s A$19 Billion BidOrigin Energy Ltd.’s top investor AustralianSuper said it will reject an improved A$19.4 billion ($12.5 billion) takeover offer from a Brookfield Asset Management Inc.-led consortium.

Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Origin Energy's top shareholder rejects Brookfield's 'best and final' $10.5 billion bidExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

YAHOOFINANCECA: Origin Energy's top shareholder rejects Brookfield's 'best and final' $10.5 billion bidThe consortium led by Canada's Brookfield, which also includes EIG's MidOcean Energy, is proposing Origin shareholders A$9.53 per share, up from the prior...

Source: YahooFinanceCA | Read more ⮕

GLOBEANDMAIL: Origin Energy’s top shareholder opposes Brookfield’s $9.8-billion takeover offerThe Brookfield-led consortium has given no indications publicly it is considering upping the value of its bid for Origin ahead of the shareholder vote

Source: globeandmail | Read more ⮕

YAHOOFINANCECA: Vodafone's Bid to Sell Spanish Business Reflects European Telecoms' Asset Divestment StrategyVodafone's attempt to sell its Spanish business is part of a larger trend among European telecom companies to strengthen their financial health by divesting assets, consolidating markets, and selling stakes to investors. European telcos face challenges due to high debt and small, competitive markets, making it difficult to find growth. Mergers have been hindered by regulatory opposition, as reducing the number of operators could lead to higher prices and less choice for consumers. The $19 billion merger between Spanish telecom companies Orange and MasMovil is being closely watched as a potential test case for antitrust regulators.

Source: YahooFinanceCA | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Nordic countries to cooperate more on returning migrants to countries of originExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕