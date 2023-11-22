Vehicle Explosion at Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls

Multiple U.S. border crossings in Niagara Falls are closed following a vehicle explosion at Rainbow Bridge on Wednesday that reportedly left two people dead. Buffalo Niagara International Airport has shut down following a vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls Wednesday afternoon.





Lost Canadians fear being forced to leave their homelandPeople make their way to the U.S. border via the Peace Bridge, connecting Niagara Falls, Ont. and Niagara Falls N.Y., on Nov. 8, 2021. Meredyth Cowling’s family settled in Niagara in the 1700s, and she still lives in the family’s farmhouse, tending its remaining 10 acres of land. She speaks proudly of her forebears’ ties to the area, from her English ancestors who moved north after the U.S. War of Independence to immigrants from Germany who helped to build the city of Niagara Falls, including several of its hotels. Now in her 70s, she says her sons want to continue to live in their small pocket of Ontario, as six generations have done before them. But they worry Canada’s citizenship rules may force them to leave the country.

Suspect in Niagara Falls murder case last seen in SudburyDavid Mathew Brown, 46, is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant

25-year-old woman charged with impaired driving after fatal collision in Niagara FallsA woman is facing impaired driving charges after a two-vehicle collision in Niagara Falls that left a man dead.

Rainbow Bridge Border Crossing Closed After Vehicle ExplosionThe Rainbow Bridge border crossing near Niagara Falls has been closed following a vehicle explosion on Wednesday, according to the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). The FBI is coordinating with local, state, and federal law enforcement in this investigation. State agencies are on site and ready to assist.

Police watchdog investigating after Niagara officer shot and killed manOntario's SIU clears officer of wrongdoing in connection with death of 18 month old boy from Stratford in February 2021

