Home Sales in British Columbia Decline by 10% in March

VANCOUVER —

The overall dollar volume of home sales also fell 3.6 per cent from the same month last year, dipping to $6.6 billion. Ogmundson says March's decline caps off a"slow start" to the first quarter of 2024 despite a"steep" drop in fixed mortgage rates.

Home Sales British Columbia Decline March Interest Rates

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SooToday / 🏆 8. in CA

Canada Latest News, Canada Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

British Columbia Introduces 20% Tax on Home-FlippingThe Canadian province of British Columbia has proposed a tax on those who sell their homes within the first year of ownership. The tax is aimed at speculators who use housing for quick profits and is expected to affect around 4,000 home sales annually.

Source: timescolonist - 🏆 15. / 75 Read more »

British Columbia Introduces Home-Flipping Tax to Deter SpeculatorsThe province of British Columbia has tabled legislation to enact a home-flipping tax, charging 20% to those who sell their home within the first year. The tax aims to deter speculators and generate revenue for affordable housing.

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 65. / 51 Read more »

Toronto Home Sales Decrease in March, Average Home Price RisesThe Toronto Regional Real Estate Board reports a 4.5% decrease in Greater Toronto home sales in March compared to last year. However, the average home price increased due to competition between buyers.

Source: CP24 - 🏆 30. / 67 Read more »

Toronto Home Sales Decline in March, but Average Home Price RisesThe Toronto Regional Real Estate Board reports a 4.5% decrease in home sales in March compared to last year, but the average home price increased by 1.3% year-over-year. The increase in new listings is attributed to homeowners anticipating an improvement in market conditions.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »

Historic B.C. Martin Mars water bomber will fly one last timeHawaii Mars will have a new home at the British Columbia Aviation Museum

Source: TerraceStandard - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Columbia College and Columbia Engineering to Host Segregated Graduations in May“[d]iversity and inclusion are not only central to the student experience, they are key components to learning and development”

Source: LegInsurrection - 🏆 3. / 95 Read more »