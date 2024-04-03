Toronto Home Sales Decline in March, but Average Home Price Rises

The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board reports a 4.5% decrease in home sales in March compared to last year, but the average home price increased by 1.3% year-over-year. The increase in new listings is attributed to homeowners anticipating an improvement in market conditions.

