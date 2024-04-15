Visitors Caught Destroying Ancient Rock Formations at Lake Mead National Recreation Area

Sculptural rock formations along the Redstone Dune Trail look out over Lake Mead National Recreation Area . Two visitors at Lake Mead National Recreation Area were captured on video destroying ancient rock formations and park rangers are seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspects.

Due to the park’s vast size, visitors play a large part in helping rangers monitor the area. Haynes encouraged visitors to take videos of any unusual activity and report it to park authorities.Body of 14-year-old boy pulled from Lake Ontario, police say he drowned while swimming A movie weapons supervisor is facing up to 18 months in prison for the fatal shooting of a cinematographer by Alec Baldwin on the set of the Western film 'Rust,' with her sentencing scheduled for Monday in a New Mexico state court.'Saturday Night Live' has gifted us something that ﻿we didn’t know we needed during Ryan Gosling’s latest outing as host: 'All Too Well .

A Sudbury woman said her husband was bringing the recycling out to the curb Wednesday night when he had to make a 'mad dash' inside after seeing a bear.A school teacher who took part in the Quebec version of the Survivor reality TV show took time off work to be a contestant is now out of a job.A young actor from Prince Edward Island is getting the chance to fulfill a childhood dream, playing the precocious and iconic Anne Shirley on stage.

A new study out of Ontario and posted in the Canadian Medical Association Journal highlights the significant increase in accidental opioid-related deaths in Canada leading into the COVID-19 pandemic, with Manitoba being one of the most impacted provinces in the country.A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with two fatal shootings after Winnipeg police put out a call earlier this month for help in finding him.'Be with people': Sask.

Canada Life has made a large donation to help fight homelessness in London. The donation is to honour former president Jeff Macoun and his 40-year career with Canada life.Members of London city council will be meeting with their counterparts on Oneida Nation of the Thames council. The very first joint meeting between the two governments will be held Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the Oneida Community Centre.

Lake Mead National Recreation Area Rock Formations Destruction Video Park Rangers

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



CTVNews / 🏆 1. in CA

Canada Latest News, Canada Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Men Caught Destroying Ancient Rock Formations at Lake Mead National Recreation AreaAuthorities are seeking public help to identify two men who were recorded destroying ancient rock formations at Lake Mead National Recreation Area. Potential penalties include jail time and a $5,000 fine.

Source: boredpanda - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Zebra mussels may prompt closure of national park lake, Manitoba government saysWINNIPEG — The Manitoba government says Parks Canada is considering closing a popular lake to boating this year because of zebra mussels.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »

Zebra mussels may prompt closure of national park lake, Manitoba government saysWINNIPEG — The Manitoba government says Parks Canada is considering closing a popular lake to boating this year because of zebra mussels. Jamie Moses, the...

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »

Emerald ash borer takes out 100 trees on city recreation trailThe City of Thunder Bay continues to remove infested trees under a long-term plan to deal with the invasive wood-boring beetle.

Source: tbnewswatch - 🏆 75. / 51 Read more »

Kitchener to build new indoor recreation facility in RBJ Schlegel ParkThe new rec centre will include a FIFA-sized indoor turf field which can be broken into separate fields to allow for four activities to take place at once.

Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 50. / 61 Read more »

Plymouth Recreation Hall in Yarmouth County receives funding for repairsExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »