Walmart Canada Launches National Pilot Program for Reusable Bag Recycling

Walmart Canada is launching a national pilot program for customers to recycle their reusable shopping bags.

Recycled bags will be processed into raw materials that can be used to make things like shipping pallets and outdoor furniture, Walmart said. The web page for the program notes that enrolment limits apply, and if the program is full, customers will be added to a wait-list.

