British Columbia Introduces 20% Tax on Home-Flipping

British Columbia has introduced legislation to impose a 20% tax on home-flipping, targeting speculators who profit from quick property sales. The tax will apply to properties sold within the first year of ownership, with the rate decreasing to zero after 730 days.

Finance Minister Katrine Conroy stated that the tax aims to discourage practices that drive up housing costs during a housing crisis. It is estimated that the tax will affect around 4,000 home sales annually.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



timescolonist / 🏆 15. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

British Columbia Government Introduces Changes to Rental LawsThe government of British Columbia is implementing new rental laws to protect tenants and landlords. The changes include banning personal use evictions, requiring landlords to live in the unit for a year, and prohibiting rent increases when a child is added to a household.

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 65. / 51 Read more »

British Columbia Government Introduces Changes to Rental LawsThe government of British Columbia is implementing new rental laws to protect tenants and landlords. The changes include banning personal use evictions, requiring landlords to live in the unit for a year, and prohibiting rent increases when a child is added to a household.

Source: timescolonist - 🏆 15. / 75 Read more »

British Columbia Government Introduces Changes to Rental LawsThe government of British Columbia is implementing new rental laws to protect tenants and landlords. The changes include banning personal use evictions, requiring landlords to live in the unit for a year, and prohibiting rent increases when a child is added to a household.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 14. / 77 Read more »

British Columbia Introduces Home-Flipping Tax to Deter SpeculatorsThe province of British Columbia has tabled legislation to enact a home-flipping tax, charging 20% to those who sell their home within the first year. The tax aims to deter speculators and generate revenue for affordable housing.

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 65. / 51 Read more »

Columbia College and Columbia Engineering to Host Segregated Graduations in May“[d]iversity and inclusion are not only central to the student experience, they are key components to learning and development”

Source: LegInsurrection - 🏆 3. / 95 Read more »

Open burning to be banned in northern British Columbia due to dry conditionsOpen burning will be banned across much of northern British Columbia starting next week after officials warned dry conditions could mean early wildfire activity this spring.

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 65. / 51 Read more »