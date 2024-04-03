British Columbia Introduces Home-Flipping Tax to Deter Speculators

British Columbia has introduced legislation to implement a home-flipping tax, charging 20% to those who sell their home within the first year. The tax aims to deter speculators and will gradually decrease after the first year.

The revenue generated will be used to build affordable housing.

