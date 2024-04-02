British Columbia Government Introduces Changes to Rental Laws

The British Columbia government is making changes to rental laws to protect tenants and landlords. The changes include banning evictions for personal use in purpose-built rental buildings, requiring landlords to live in the unit for a year, and using a new web portal for eviction notices.

The laws will also prohibit rent increases when a child is added to a household. The government will clarify criteria for evicting problematic tenants.

