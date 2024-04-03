Toronto Home Sales Decrease in March, Average Home Price Rises

The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board reports a 4.5% decrease in Greater Toronto home sales in March compared to last year. However, the average home price increased due to competition between buyers. There were 6,560 homes sold in March, down from 6,868 last year. The decrease in sales can be attributed to the Good Friday holiday falling in March this year. New listings, on the other hand, increased by 15% during the same period.

TRREB president Jennifer Pearce suggests that homeowners may be anticipating an improvement in market conditions in the spring

