Prince George Woman Denied Dental Coverage Under New Government Plan

A Prince George woman who successfully applied for the federal government’s new dental coverage plan for seniors has been told by her dentist the plan will not be accepted. Janice Duggan received a letter in the mail from the federal government last month to inform her she qualifies for the Canadian Dental Care Plan, which is available to seniors 70 years and older provided their annual family income does not exceed $90,000.

The letter said she could expect to receive a package from Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada within the next three months which would include a member’s card and details of what’s in the plan. Duggan went to Hart Dental a couple weeks ago and asked the receptionist about the government plan and was told she would be responsible for paying the full costs of her treatment and that none of the dentists in Prince George have signed up to be providers registered under the new federal insurance polic

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



PGCitizen / 🏆 65. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Relaunch of Prince George Citizen focuses on pro-Prince George contentThe Prince George Citizen owners Cameron Stolz and Terresa Randall-Stolz announced the relaunch of the 108-year-old newspaper on Thursday morning.

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 65. / 51 Read more »

Prince George Citizen acquires Hell Yeah Prince GeorgePrince George Citizen owners Cameron Stolz and Terresa Randall-Stolz have purchased Hell Yeah Prince George to further their pro-Prince George mandate.

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 65. / 51 Read more »

Prince George woman completes the Big Six marathons at 69 years oldShe went from believing that running a marathon was impossible at 62 years old to completing the Big Six marathons of the world at 69 years old.

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 65. / 51 Read more »

Missing Woman Found Deceased in Prince GeorgePrince George RCMP announce that Brittany Jean Schram, who was reported missing, has been found deceased. The RCMP does not suspect foul play in her sudden death.

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 65. / 51 Read more »

Woman denied $5K claim after tripping on Metro Vancouver crosswalkThe city is responsible for maintaining the streets but said the woman failed to prove it was liable.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 14. / 77 Read more »

Toronto woman alleges she was 'grabbed' and denied bathroom entry at restaurantA viral video of a Toronto woman detailing her alleged experience attempting to use a washroom at a Markham restaurant is igniting polarizing discu...

Source: blogTO - 🏆 44. / 63 Read more »