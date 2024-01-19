Former Canadian Pole Vaulter Shawn Barber Dies at 29

Former Canadian world champion pole vaulter Shawn Barber has passed away at the age of 29. The cause of death was not disclosed, but Barber had been battling an ongoing illness. Fellow athletes and fans expressed their condolences and shared memories of Barber on social media.





