Criminal Network from India Behind Extortions Targeting Home Builders in Edmonton

A criminal network in India is behind a series of extortions targeting home builders in Edmonton's South Asian community, police said Thursday. Investigators say 27 events — five extortions, 15 arsons, and seven firearms offences — are linked to a scheme orchestrated in India and executed by people in Edmonton. Six young men have been arrested and charged in connection to the series, but Edmonton Police Service Staff Sgt.

Dave Paton confirmed Thursday that one of those suspects has since fled the country."Typically our victims receive WhatsApp communication, and then from there, there's a request that comes along with that for compensation to allow those victims to remain safe," he said.He said the demands are for "significant" amounts of money, but declined to say how much





