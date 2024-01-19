EM Asia Stocks Set to See Biggest Weekly Outflows Since 2022

HEAD TOPICS

EM Asia stocks are expected to see the biggest weekly outflows since 2022. Economists say the ECB will choose the right moment for its first rate cut. The governor of the Reserve Bank of India says rate cuts are not being discussed yet. The Philippines is working on retail debt as $12.5 billion falls due. Key African economies will hold off from rate cuts until the second half of 2024. Malaysia's economy expanded 3.4% in the last quarter, missing estimates. China wants real-time surveillance on government-funded projects. Bitcoin retreats to a one-month low as enthusiasm for ETFs wanes. New World and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority are seeking to refinance $1 billion.

EM Asia stocks are expected to see the biggest weekly outflows since 2022. Economists say the ECB will choose the right moment for its first rate cut. The governor of the Reserve Bank of India says rate cuts are not being discussed yet. The Philippines is working on retail debt as $12.5 billion falls due. Key African economies will hold off from rate cuts until the second half of 2024. Malaysia's economy expanded 3.4% in the last quarter, missing estimates.

China wants real-time surveillance on government-funded projects. Bitcoin retreats to a one-month low as enthusiasm for ETFs wanes. New World and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority are seeking to refinance $1 billion

