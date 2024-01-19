Canada's youngest premier signs agreement with federal government

As a child growing up in Canada’s northernmost community, P. J. Akeeagok wanted to be a water truck driver. In Grise Fiord, a community on Nunavut’s Ellesmere Island where just 145 people live as of the 2021 census, the water truck driver served as a role model who delivered an essential public service. Akeeagok’s public-service instincts led him in a different direction: the 39-year-old is now the country’s youngest premier, leading the federation’s youngest territory.

And on Thursday, he inked his name to an agreement with the federal government on that he hopes will open up more opportunities for coming generation





GlobalNational » / 🏆 81. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nunavut Signs Devolution Agreement with Federal GovernmentNunavut signs a devolution agreement with the federal government, transferring control of Crown lands and waters to the territorial government. This agreement grants Nunavut the final decision-making power over various matters that were previously handled in Ottawa.

Source: CBCNews - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

Senator representing Nunavut to retire and return home to VancouverThe man who has represented Nunavut in the Senate for the past 14 years plans to return home when he retires at the end of this month: to Vancouver, B.C., where most of his family currently lives.

Source: TheHillTimes - 🏆 11. / 79 Read more »

Canada's Plan for Long-Term Storage of Used Nuclear FuelCanada is among a group of leading countries that are rising to the challenge with a plan to contain and isolate used nuclear fuel in a deep geological repository rather than passing the burden on to the next generation.

Source: tbnewswatch - 🏆 75. / 51 Read more »

Canada weighs expanding medical assistance in dying to those with mental disordersThe federal Liberals face a choice early in 2024. They can allow a sunset clause to take effect so that eligibility for medical assistance in dying expands to adults whose only reason for seeking it is a mental disorder. Or they can do what they did in 2023 and postpone it further, even indefinitely. Justice Minister Arif Virani says the government is weighing its options as the March deadline looms. The first step, he says, will be to see what members of Parliament and senators recommend after committee hearings that probed the issue this past fall. To find answers, The Canadian Press spoke with many of the medical and legal experts who participated in that process. Here are five questions that strike at the heart of the debate. Is Canada ready? Assessors and providers of medical assistance in dying, as well as medical regulators, say they are ready for eligibility to be widened.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »

Canada's consular services continue to be pressed for global threatsFormer diplomats applaud the formalization of the diplomatic role in hostage negotiation as Canada's consular services face ongoing evacuation efforts due to global threats.

Source: TheHillTimes - 🏆 11. / 79 Read more »

Critics argue that foreign buyers ban in Canada failed to make housing affordableCritics argue that the year-old foreign buyers ban in Canada had too many exemptions and did not make housing more affordable. They suggest exploring strategies that have been successful in other countries.

Source: CBCNews - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »