Senator representing Nunavut to retire and return home to Vancouver

The man who has represented Nunavut in the Senate for the past 14 years plans to return home when he retires at the end of this month: to Vancouver, B.C., where most of his family currently lives. Dennis Patterson grew up on Vancouver Island. He went to law school at Dalhousie University in Halifax. But he dedicated his professional and political life to Canada’s other coast: the North.

But Patterson told The Times he will “stay connected' to the region through his friends and family—he has one son and four grandchildren living in Iqaluit—and he wants to stay connected to the mining industry there. “I've been an unabashed supporter of the orderly development of Nunavut's rich mineral resources, and I think that if there's a way I can support ongoing projects—new projects and extending the life of existing projects—in mining in Nunavut, I would be very interested in advancing that cause,” he sai





TheHillTimes » / 🏆 11. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Vancouver Island residents charged in suspected drug-trafficking ring linked to Hells AngelsFederal prosecutors have approved two dozen drug-trafficking charges against six people from Vancouver Island with suspected ties to the Hells Angels motorcycle gang.

Source: CTVNewsVI - 🏆 28. / 68 Read more »

Vancouver Woman Accuses Neighbour Lawyer of Filing Baseless LawsuitA Vancouver woman is asking for the courts to make an example of her neighbour, a practising lawyer she alleges has filed a baseless pseudolegal lawsuit against her in an attempt to 'provoke a state of fear.' .

Source: CBCNews - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

Vancouver Island Marmot Wanders 35 Kilometers in Search of MateA Vancouver Island marmot named Camas embarks on a long-distance journey to find a mate, shedding light on the challenges faced by the endangered species.

Source: CTVNewsVI - 🏆 28. / 68 Read more »

Contemporary Music and David Lang's The Little Match Girl PassionA pre-holiday project for the Vancouver Bach Choir featuring David Lang's The Little Match Girl Passion.

Source: VancouverSun - 🏆 49. / 61 Read more »

Kitchener Rangers defenseman Hunter Brzustewicz shines in OHL scoring raceKitchener Rangers defenseman Hunter Brzustewicz is currently in the top three in scoring in the OHL, with 46 points in 28 games. Despite being a defenseman, Brzustewicz's offensive contributions have been impressive. Drafted by the Vancouver Canucks in 2023, he has shown potential as a first-round pick. However, his defensive game still needs improvement.

Source: DailyFaceoff - 🏆 25. / 68 Read more »

Costa Rica seeks to join Canada's North American trade dealCosta Rica's top trade official has brought his pitch to join Canada's North American trade deal to Ottawa. The bid has received an additional boost after a Republican and Democratic Senator teamed up to put forward a bill to expand the pact.

Source: TheHillTimes - 🏆 11. / 79 Read more »