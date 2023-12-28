Canada's Plan for Long-Term Storage of Used Nuclear Fuel

Every day, millions of Canadians, including those in Northwestern Ontario, rely on nuclear energy for electricity to power their homes and businesses. In fact, 60 per cent of Ontario’s power comes from nuclear power plants. More than fifty years of nuclear power generation has resulted in used nuclear fuel. Today that used fuel is safely stored at the nuclear power generation facilities, but that storage is considered interim.

Canada formed the Nuclear Waste Management Organization (NWMO) to find a long-term storage solution. Canada is among a group of leading countries that are rising to the challenge with a plan to contain and isolate used nuclear fuel in a deep geological repository rather than passing the burden on to the next generation. As many in Northwestern Ontario know well, the NWMO is considering two potential sites for the deep geological repository: the Wabigoon Lake Ojibway Nation (WLON)-Ignace area in northwestern Ontario and the Saugeen Ojibway Nation (SON)-South Bruce area in southern Ontari





