Canada's consular services continue to be pressed for global threats

After a year of wide-scale evacuation efforts, Canada’s consular services will continue to be pressed to respond to ever-emerging global threats that put Canadians abroad at risk, say former diplomats as they applaud the formalization of the diplomatic role in hostage negotiation.

Canada’s consular response, run out of the Emergency Response and Watch Centre inside the Pearson Building where Global Affairs Canada (GAC) is headquartered, has been charged with leading evacuation efforts for Canadians in Sudan the spring and more recently in Israel and Gaza. In Sudan, Canada co-ordinated six flights for nearly 550 people amid the ongoing civil war (around 175 of which were Canadian citizens and permanent residents). Additionally, more than 210 people with Canadian links left Sudan on flights from Canada’s international allies. When evacuations were halted at the end of April, GAC said it had evacuated “approximately” 400 Canadians and permanent residents. In Israel, Ottawa assisted around 1,600 Canadians and those with Canadian connections in leaving the country following the Oc





