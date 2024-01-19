Canadian Pole Vaulter Shawn Barber Passes Away at 26

Canadian pole vaulter Shawn Barber has passed away at the age of 26. Barber, who was the 2015 World Champion and a participant in the 2016 Rio Olympics, died on Wednesday night. Fans and fellow athletes expressed their condolences on social media, remembering the memories Barber left them with.





Former Canadian Pole Vaulter Shawn Barber Dies at 29Former Canadian world champion pole vaulter Shawn Barber has died at the age of 29. The cause of death was not disclosed, but Barber had been dealing with an ongoing illness. Fellow athletes and fans expressed their condolences on social media.

Canadian Workers Less Productive Than AmericansCanadian workers are found to be less productive than their American counterparts, despite working more hours and having higher education credentials. This productivity gap has been increasing over the years, leading to a decline in Canada's standard of living compared to other countries.

Canadian Journalist Detained and Equipment Seized at Fatal Collision SceneThe Canadian Association of Journalists condemns the detainment of a GuelphToday journalist and seizure of his equipment at the scene of a fatal collision. The journalist's memory card was confiscated by the OPP and the coroner's office, sparking outrage and calls for press freedom.

Rising Subscription Prices Frustrate Canadian Streaming TV ViewersSubscription prices have risen at nearly every major TV streaming platform in Canada, frustrating viewers who hoped for simplicity and cost savings.

Canadian citizen missing after Hamas attack confirmed deadThe family of the only Canadian citizen who was still missing after Hamas militants conducted a brutal assault on Israel has confirmed her death. A relative says Judih Weinstein Haggai, 70, died on Oct. 7, the day of the attacks, which saw an estimated 1,200 people killed and about 240 more taken hostage.

Private Lenders Provide Lifeline for Canadian HomeownersMortgages from private lenders have become a lifeline for many debt-laden homeowners in Canada due to high-interest rates and rich house prices. However, borrowing costs have become a struggle for some.

