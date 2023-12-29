Canadian citizen missing after Hamas attack confirmed dead

The family of the only Canadian citizen who was still missing after Hamas militants conducted a brutal assault on Israel has confirmed her death. A relative says Judih Weinstein Haggai, 70, died on Oct. 7, the day of the attacks, which saw an estimated 1,200 people killed and about 240 more taken hostage. Weinstein Haggai was born in New York state but arrived in Toronto at the age of three, and moved to Israel 20 years later to live with her husband.

She held Canadian, Israeli and American citizenships. The Nir Oz kibbutz wrote in a statement Thursday that Weinstein Haggai was a mother of four, a grandmother to seven and that she “pursued many initiatives to advance peace in the region.” Weinstein Haggai was a volunteer who helped both Palestinians and Israelis. She made puppets to help teach students English, and often posted haikus and meditations on YouTube. The kibbutz said she also taught mindfulness to children and teenagers who suffer anxiety related to rocket fire from Gaza





CP24 » / 🏆 30. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Canada's Call for Ceasefire in Israel-Hamas War Criticized by Israel's AmbassadorCanada's call for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war is criticized by Israel's ambassador as naive and having no impact on the fighting. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's softened stand also fuels tensions in his Liberal caucus.

Source: globebusiness - 🏆 31. / 66 Read more »

Canada breaks with policy, votes for UN resolution calling for ceasefire between Israel and HamasCanada voted in favour of a non-binding resolution at the United Nations on Tuesday that calls for "an immediate humanitarian ceasefire" between Israel and Hamas, in a move that broke with years of Canadian policy and shocked Jewish groups.

Source: CTVNews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Canada and U.S. Diverge on Israel-Hamas WarOttawa and Washington are no longer on the same page publicly on the Israel-Hamas war following Canada’s vote in favour of a United Nations resolution demanding an ‘immediate humanitarian ceasefire.’ U.S. Ambassador David Cohen discusses the U.N. vote, calls for Canada to label the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) a terrorist group, and possible Canadian defence spending cuts.

Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 50. / 61 Read more »

US vetoes UN demand for immediate ceasefire in Israel-Hamas warThe United States vetoed a UN Security Council demand for an immediate ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, diplomatically isolating Washington as it shields its ally.

Source: CBCNews - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

Israel Releases Palestinian Prisoners as Hamas Frees Israeli HostagesIsrael released another group of Palestinian prisoners Friday, hours after Hamas freed additional Israeli hostages under a last-minute agreement to extend their cease-fire by another day in Gaza.

Source: CP24 - 🏆 30. / 67 Read more »

Canadian woman's husband killed in Hamas attack, her fate unknownJudi Weinstein Haggai and her husband Gad were on an early-morning walk near Kibbutz Nir Oz on Oct. 7 when Hamas attacked. Gad was shot and killed but Judi's fate remains a mystery.

Source: globepolitics - 🏆 12. / 78 Read more »