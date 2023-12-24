Canadian Journalist Detained and Equipment Seized at Fatal Collision Scene

A Wellington County OPP officer returned the confiscated SD card to reporter Richard Vivian on Thursday at 5 p.m. The handful of photos taken before the card was confiscated remain on the card intact. Vivian was told any questions would have to be directed to the coroner's office. The Canadian Association of Journalists is calling the detainment of a GuelphToday journalist and seizure of his equipment an ‘egregious abuse of power’ and a ‘blatant violation of press freedom.

’ Brent Jolly, the national president of the Canadian Association of Journalists (CAJ), said he was “absolutely flabbergasted” when he learned a senior GuelphToday reporter Richard Vivian had been detained and his memory card seized by the OPP and the coroner’s office at the scene of a fatal collision Wednesday morning. Village Media plans on filing formal complaints with the coroner's office and the OPP. Vivian arrived at the scene of a fatal collision at the intersection of College Avenue and the Hanlon Expressway around 9 a.m. Wednesday





