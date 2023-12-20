Canadian Workers Less Productive Than Americans

Claude Lavoie was director-general of economic studies and policy analysis at the Department of Finance from 2008 to 2023. He has represented Canada at OECD meetings and has received many honours, including the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Medal. In the time a Canadian worker produces $1 worth of goods and services, a French worker produces $1.20, and an American $1.30 – a 30-per-cent advantage. And it’s getting worse – in 2000 the U.S. advantage was only 20 per cent.

This means our standard of living has deteriorated relative to that of other countries as productivity is directly related to per-capita income. Canadians work more hours than many in other advanced economies and Canada’s share of people with college or university credentials ranks at the top in the world. So, the reason isn’t laziness or lack of intelligence, and it’s not related to industrial composition either. Canadians are less productive than Americans even across similar industries





