Economic woes: Canadian recession worries linger as calendar turns. Roughly 10 per cent of global emissions come from tourism, new climate report says. B.C. man convicted 21st time for impaired driving, believed to be most in Canadian history: police. A B.C. man has been sentenced to nearly five years in jail after receiving his 21st conviction for impaired driving — which police believe to be the most in Canadian history.

A new report from international climate experts says that between eight and 10 per cent of global emissions come from the tourism industry, and that change is needed to bring them down in time for 2030 climate targets. An Israeli woman who recently returned from captivity in the Gaza Strip says she was groped by her Palestinian kidnapper and lived in constant fear throughout the weeks she was held hostage. Premier Danielle Smith is set to take scalpel and bone saw to Alberta's $17-billion health-delivery system in 2024, while simultaneously scrambling to keep and find more family doctors





Canadian Gun Control Bill C-21 Passes Senate and Heads Towards Becoming LawThe federal Liberal government's contentious gun control legislation Bill C-21 passed the Senate without changes on Thursday and is now poised to become law.after months of division and political acrimony. The version that made it to the Senate was significantly expanded from what the federal government had initially tabled a year prior

New Canadian Dental Care Plan to Assist Uninsured CanadiansThe new Canadian Dental Care Plan (CDCP) aims to provide oral healthcare to uninsured Canadians. The phased application for the CDCP starts this month. To be eligible, you must be a Canadian resident with no access to dental insurance and have an adjusted family net income of less than $90,000.

Canadian forward Conor Geekie impresses at World Juniors selection campWenatchee Wild forward Conor Geekie has made a strong impression at Team Canada's World Juniors selection camp. With his confidence and skill, Geekie is ready to fill the void left by some big NHL names. The 19-year-old has already had an impressive season in the Western Hockey League.

Google to pay $100 million to Canadian news outletsGoogle has reached an agreement with the Canadian government to pay $100 million in financial support to news outlets across the country. The compensation is required by the Online News Act and aims to support journalism that drives civic engagement and upholds democracy.

Canadian woman's husband killed in Hamas attack, her fate unknownJudi Weinstein Haggai and her husband Gad were on an early-morning walk near Kibbutz Nir Oz on Oct. 7 when Hamas attacked. Gad was shot and killed but Judi's fate remains a mystery.

Canadian Children's Show 'Nanalan' Gains Popularity on Social MediaA Canadian children’s show called 'Nanalan' is gaining popularity on social media, more than 20 years after it first aired. Co-creators Jason Hopley and Jamie Shannon discuss how the show's characters, Mona and her grandmother, are resonating with millions of people worldwide. Jamie Shannon, who voices Mona, has gained a following on TikTok with his puppetry skills. Mona, a chaotic toddler with unique features, has fans from around the world.

