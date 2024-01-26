Different Rulings on Trudeau Government's Use of Emergencies Act Muddy the Waters

With two veteran judges having come down on “different sides of the line” in their view of the Trudeau government’s use of the Emergencies Act, it’s likely to 'muddy' the waters politically for the Liberals on this issue, say observers. The Jan.

23 Federal Court ruling from Justice Richard Mosley, which concluded that Ottawa’s use of the Emergencies Act was “not justified,” came just shy of one year after Justice Paul Rouleau issued his findings from the Public Order Emergency Commission on Feb. 17, 2023. Rouleau’s report was undertaken as part of a public inquiry required by law to be held following an invocation of the Emergencies Act. In his report, Rouleau concluded the decision to invoke the act was “appropriate.” Rouleau heard from 76 witnesses over 31 days, from Oct. 13 to Dec. 2, 2022. The Federal Court case was prompted by a series of applications for judicial review of the government's decision to invoke the Emergencies Act, filed while its powers were in effect in February 202





TheHillTimes » / 🏆 11. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Federal Judge Rules Government's Use of Emergencies Act to Clear Protesters UnreasonableA federal judge has ruled that the Liberal government's use of the Emergencies Act to clear convoy protesters in early 2022 was unreasonable. The judge stated that there was no national emergency justifying the invocation of the Act. The government plans to appeal the decision. The case was brought by two national groups and two individuals whose bank accounts were frozen.

Source: CBCNews - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

Former Justice Minister David Lametti Disagrees with Judge's Ruling on Emergencies ActFormer justice minister David Lametti disagrees with a federal judge's ruling that the federal government was wrong to trigger the Emergencies Act to break up the 2022 convoy protests. Lametti defends the government's use of the act and announces his resignation from political life on Jan. 31.

Source: CBCNews - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

Federal Court Rules Government's Decision to Invoke Emergencies Act UnjustifiedThe Federal Court has ruled that the government's decision to invoke the Emergencies Act to quell protests was unjustified and unreasonable.

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

Trudeau's cabinet to prepare for volatile election year at retreatPrime Minister Justin Trudeau’s cabinet will look beyond its domestic headwinds and prepare for a volatile election year south of the border when ministers gather for their biannual retreat beginning on Sunday in Montreal.

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

Amendments to Ontario's Construction Act Introduce Adjudication as Dispute MechanismAmendments to Ontario’s Construction Act, introducing adjudication as a dispute mechanism, came into effect on Oct. 1, 2019. It is a process familiar elsewhere in the world and, in Ontario’s case, largely borrowed from the United Kingdom.

Source: DCN_Canada - 🏆 17. / 74 Read more »

Canada Needs Heavy Financial Incentives to Boost Electric Vehicle SalesConsultants at Ernst & Young (EY) suggest that Canadians will require significant financial incentives for at least five years to maintain the current growth rate of electric vehicle (EV) sales. The Canadian government, led by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has prioritized the transition from fossil fuels to EVs. EV sales are currently at record levels.

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »