Canada Needs Heavy Financial Incentives to Boost Electric Vehicle Sales

Canadians will need at least five years of “very heavy” financial incentives from Ottawa and the provinces in order to keep electric vehicles (EVs) sales growing at today’s pace, say consultants at global accounting firm Ernst & Young (EY). Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government has made the transition from fossil fuels to electrified transportation a showcase economic issue. EVs are selling in record numbers.





YahooFinanceCA » / 🏆 47. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Canada increases financial requirement for international studentsInternational students who want to come to Canada will need to prove they have more than $20,000 in order to qualify for study permits – more than twice as much as is currently required – a reform the federal government expects to significantly cut the number arriving here.

Source: globepolitics - 🏆 12. / 78 Read more »

Electric Vehicle Sales in Canada Face Challenges Despite Record Breaking DemandAdvocates of electric vehicles in Canada claim that the demand for EVs is clear as sales continue to break records. However, some observers argue that data suggests most Canadians are not enthusiastic about buying an electric vehicle, making it challenging to achieve federal targets.

Source: CBCNews - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

Child-care centres may not re-sign due to lack of financial supportSome child-care centres are considering not re-signing due to the lack of financial support, which may force families to pay full fees starting in February.

Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 50. / 61 Read more »

Heavy Fighting in Gaza as Israel Continues OffensiveIsrael presses ahead with its offensive in Gaza after the U.S. blocks a cease-fire. International outrage grows over civilian casualties and displacement. The U.S. supports Israel by vetoing U.N. efforts and selling ammunition.

Source: globebusiness - 🏆 31. / 66 Read more »

Toronto City Councillors to Debate New Financial Deal with ProvinceCity councillors are set this week to dig into the new deal Toronto has reached with the province, but experts say questions remain over whether Ottawa will provide billions more in financial relief. Hello headtopics.com webmaster, Your posts are always well written.

Source: CBCToronto - 🏆 51. / 61 Read more »

Canada Seeks Redemption Against Sweden at World JuniorsCanada's under-18 hockey team seeks redemption against Sweden at the World Juniors after suffering two heavy defeats earlier this year. Centre Macklin Celebrini expresses motivation to perform well against Sweden. Celebrini led Canada in scoring at the under-18 World Championship and is currently leading the team at the World Juniors.

Source: TSN_Sports - 🏆 80. / 51 Read more »