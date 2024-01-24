Federal Court Rules Government's Decision to Invoke Emergencies Act Unjustified

The federal government acted unreasonably and was not legally justified in its decision to invoke the Emergencies Act to quell anti-government, anti-vaccine-mandate protests that gridlocked Ottawa and jammed some border crossings two years ago, the Federal Court has ruled. Cabinet’s decision to proclaim a public order emergency under the act “does not bear the hallmarks of reasonableness,” Justice Richard Mosley wrote in a decision released Tuesday.

The government failed to prove that there was an emergency, as defined by the Emergencies Act, with the protests not meeting the high threshold of a threat to the security of Canada, he said. The government “cannot invoke the Emergencies Act because it is convenient, or because it may work better than other tools at their disposal or available to the provinces,” he wrote





