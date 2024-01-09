Amendments to Ontario's Construction Act Introduce Adjudication as Dispute Mechanism

Amendments to Ontario’s Construction Act, introducing adjudication as a dispute mechanism, came into effect on Oct. 1, 2019. It is a process familiar elsewhere in the world and, in Ontario’s case, largely borrowed from the United Kingdom.“There were always going to be growing pains as the construction and infrastructure industry and lawyers alike became more familiar with the process and substance of adjudication,”, partner with Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP, told the Daily Commercial News.

“Furthermore, many projects continued to be governed by the predecessor legislation, the Construction Lien Act.”issued by the Ontario Dispute Adjudication for Construction Contracts (ODACC) makes for an interesting comparative analysis of the past four years. “The construction and infrastructure industry appears to have a greater understanding of adjudication under the Construction Act,” Lynde observed, “particularly as additional interpretation and guidance is being provided by the cour





