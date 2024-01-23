Federal Judge Rules Government's Use of Emergencies Act to Clear Protesters Unreasonable

A federal judge has ruled that the Liberal government's use of the Emergencies Act to clear convoy protesters in early 2022 was unreasonable. The judge stated that there was no national emergency justifying the invocation of the Act. The government plans to appeal the decision. The case was brought by two national groups and two individuals whose bank accounts were frozen.





