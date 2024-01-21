Trudeau's cabinet to prepare for volatile election year at retreat

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s cabinet will look beyond its domestic headwinds and prepare for a volatile election year south of the border when ministers gather for their biannual retreat beginning on Sunday in Montreal. Trudeau will meet behind closed doors with his cabinet for three days just a week before the House of Commons returns for the winter sitting.

The Liberals entered the summer break hoping to regroup and believing that they had stopped their slide in public opinion polls amid perceived Conservative missteps. However, the latest polling shows the Conservatives still hold a double-digit lead over the Liberals and Mr. Trudeau is trailing Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre in favourability and preferred prime minister rankings





