Justin Gaethje's Explosive Performance in UFC 286 Co-Main Event

Described by many as the sport’s most savage competitor, the Safford, Arizona, native has spent the last six-plus years spreading his message to the masses through his exploits in the lightweight shark tank. Gaethje often brings his violence in bursts, and when he has a willing dance partner, the results can be truly breathtaking. That was the case in the UFC 286 co-main event, where the former on March 18 at the O2 Arena in London.

All 15 minutes were tremendous in terms of pure action, but Round 1 stood out. Fiziev attacks with a body kick immediately, and Gaethje slides out of the way of that one and one to follow. Gaethje runs forward with a vicious low kick, and Fiziev spins all the way around after absorbing it. Gaethje comes up short on a second, and the two are uncharacteristically tentative. Gaethje lets fly with one kick to the body, and Fiziev answers but misses with the same strike. Gaethje’s lone committed strike is a low kick until he swipes out with a left hand as Fiziev rushes towards him, and they both trade heavy punches





