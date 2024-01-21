Ajax to receive $22M funding for housing construction

Under the latest Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) deal, the town of Ajax will receive nearly $22M to help fast-track the construction of more than 580 housing units over the next three years. Over the next decade, the funding will lead to the creation of almost 11,000 homes in the city. "The Housing Accelerator Fund will have tangible impacts for current and future residents of Ajax.

This funding assists the Town in modernizing policies and processes to support development as well as build new infrastructure to support growth," said Shaun Collier, Mayor of Ajax. "Finding innovative solutions to the housing crisis will require sustained leadership from all levels of government, and I look forward to continuing this important work.





storeyspub » / 🏆 16. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Critics argue that foreign buyers ban in Canada failed to make housing affordableCritics argue that the year-old foreign buyers ban in Canada had too many exemptions and did not make housing more affordable. They suggest exploring strategies that have been successful in other countries.

Source: CBCNews - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

Toronto's Markee Developments and Collecdev Merge to Focus on Affordable HousingMarkee Developments and Collecdev, two key players in Toronto's development community, have merged to prioritize affordable housing and sustainable communities. Jennifer Keesmaat, former Chief City Planner of Toronto, will lead the venture as CEO.

Source: storeyspub - 🏆 16. / 74 Read more »

Calgary's Office-to-Residential Conversion Program: A Model for Solving the Housing CrisisCalgary has successfully converted underused office towers to residential housing through its unique incentive program for developers. The program has resulted in the approval of 13 conversion projects, with more underway. The first project, a $38-million conversion of a 10-storey office building, is almost complete.

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

Toronto Moves Forward with Large Affordable Housing DevelopmentToronto is one step closer to realizing one of the largest affordable housing projects in the last 25 years. The new development on Eglinton Avenue East will provide approximately 918 homes, including 612 rent-geared-to-income affordable homes.

Source: CBCToronto - 🏆 51. / 61 Read more »

Canada's Military Ombudsman Urges Government to Address Homelessness Crisis Among Military PersonnelCanada’s military ombudsman, Gregory Lick, has called on the government to urgently address the growing crisis of homelessness and housing precarity among military personnel. Lick has received concerns from military families and individuals about the lack of available and affordable housing, with some resorting to living in tents or recreational vehicles. This issue is particularly prevalent in Nova Scotia, where reports of active-duty Armed Forces members living in tents have emerged. Lick's visit to 14 Wing Greenwood further highlighted the extent of the problem.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

Swedish Landlords Ease Crunch Fears With Flurry of Bond DealsSwedish landlords are issuing bond deals to raise funds for new construction projects and alleviate the shortage of affordable housing in the country.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »