Pascal Siakam's Career with Toronto Raptors and Other News

As Pascal Siakam heads to the Indiana Pacers, here's a look at his career with the Toronto Raptors: from his selection in the 2016 NBA draft, to the team's championship win in 2019 to his final moments with the team.Former U.S. President Donald Trump and his wife Melania gathered with family for the funeral of Amalija Knavs, the former first lady's mother, in Palm Beach, Fla.

People rode their horses through bonfires in a celebration known as the 'Luminarias,' a 500-year-old tradition, while priests blessed pets as Spain marked the feast of Saint Anthony this week, the country's patron saint of animals.'Succession' secured its legacy with its third best drama series award, 'The Bear' feasted as the night's top comedy, with the two shows about squabbling families dominating the Emmy Awards.Props, costumes from Emmy-winning 'Succession' sell at auction Here are some of the many items that sold for a total of more than US$600,000 during an auction of props and costumes from the Emmy Award-winning HBO show 'Succession





CTVNews » / 🏆 1. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Pascal Siakam traded to Indiana Pacers in blockbuster dealToronto Raptors' Pascal Siakam, a key player from their 2019 championship team, has been traded to the Indiana Pacers. The Raptors received multiple players and draft picks in return.

Source: CBCToronto - 🏆 51. / 61 Read more »

Toronto Councillors Seek to Save Snow Clearing BudgetSome Toronto councillors are searching for a way to save part of the city's snow clearing budget which is on the chopping block, saying that eliminating the service will adversely affect seniors.

Source: CBCToronto - 🏆 51. / 61 Read more »

Toronto Restaurants Promote Vegan Dishes for JanuaryRestaurants in Toronto are offering vegan dishes in January to cater to the increasing demand for plant-based dining.

Source: CBCToronto - 🏆 51. / 61 Read more »

Pay-Per-View Show in Toronto: Prime PicksStages its first pay-per-view show of 2024 by shipping up to Toronto for the first time in over five years. The first seven bouts feature one Canadian against a foreign foe, with nine such matchups overall, and it comes as no surprise that eight of those are favored. Join the edition of Prime Picks, where we do not pick a single Canuck but navigate much of the main card for more pristine seas in the form of “and new” at night’s end. Re-established Curtis as a fighter to watch at middleweight, even if he is on the wrong end of 35. Many did not think a fighter like Curtis could reach the confines of the Octagon, let alone excel or be ranked among the best athletes in the world. “The Action Man” overcame a heap of adversity and got his hand raised when he needed it most. However, just one win in his last four has shown there might be a ceiling in play for the Xtreme Couture export, although it is one that, on paper, is well above Barriault. With odds under 2-to-1, Curtis is well worth throwing down on

Source: sherdogdotcom - 🏆 66. / 51 Read more »

Toronto Hosts Town Hall Meeting to Boost Night EconomyToronto is hosting its first annual town hall meeting on the city's night economy in a bid to boost late-night businesses and help venues prepare for big upcoming regulatory changes.

Source: CBCToronto - 🏆 51. / 61 Read more »

City of Toronto opens applications for CaféTO programThe city of Toronto has opened applications for its CaféTO program, which promises an improved experience for restaurateurs after a challenging 2023 season. The program, which began as a pandemic measure, is now heading into its second permanent year. Last year, a disorganized process led to delays in opening patios, but the city has consulted with business owners to address these issues and start the process earlier this year.

Source: CBCToronto - 🏆 51. / 61 Read more »