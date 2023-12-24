Toronto-St. Paul’s byelection could be 'first test' of Jewish Canadian voters' reaction to UN vote on Israel-Hamas conflict

The yet-to-be-called byelection in Toronto-St. Paul’s, Ont., could be the 'first test' of Jewish Canadian voters’ reaction to Canada's vote in the United Nations General Assembly last week calling for an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas that disappointed and angered a significant number of Jewish Canadians across the country, including some Liberal MPs, say political insiders.

In an interview with The Hill Times, Greg Lyle, president of Innovative Research, said that Jewish voters could use the byelection to send a message of disappointment to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's (Papineau, Que.) government. The riding is home to the country's fourth-largest Jewish population, after Thornhill, Ont. (30.5 per cent); Mount Royal, Que. (25.9 per cent); and Eglinton-Lawrence, Ont. (22.2 per cent). The Jewish community constitutes 15.1 per cent of the population in Toronto-St. Paul’s. The riding of Toronto-St. Paul’s opened up last week after the resignation of nine-term Liberal MP and former cabinet minister Carolyn Bennett. She stepped down from her seat after 26 year





