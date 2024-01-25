Former Justice Minister David Lametti Disagrees with Judge's Ruling on Emergencies Act

Former justice minister David Lametti disagrees with a federal judge's ruling that the federal government was wrong to trigger the Emergencies Act to break up the 2022 convoy protests. Lametti defends the government's use of the act and announces his resignation from political life on Jan. 31.





CBCNews » / 🏆 2. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Federal Judge Rules Government's Use of Emergencies Act to Clear Protesters UnreasonableA federal judge has ruled that the Liberal government's use of the Emergencies Act to clear convoy protesters in early 2022 was unreasonable. The judge stated that there was no national emergency justifying the invocation of the Act. The government plans to appeal the decision. The case was brought by two national groups and two individuals whose bank accounts were frozen.

Source: CBCNews - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

Federal Court Rules Government's Decision to Invoke Emergencies Act UnjustifiedThe Federal Court has ruled that the government's decision to invoke the Emergencies Act to quell protests was unjustified and unreasonable.

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

Former Indianapolis 500 winner Gil de Ferran dies while racing with his sonGil de Ferran, the 2003 Indianapolis 500 winner, died while racing with his son at The Concourse Club in Florida. He apparently suffered a heart attack and could not be revived. Roger Penske expressed his condolences to the de Ferran family.

Source: TSN_Sports - 🏆 80. / 51 Read more »

Former Blue Jays Celebrate Birthdays: Josh Donaldson and Vernon WellsFour former Blue Jays, Josh Donaldson and Vernon Wells, celebrate their birthdays today. Donaldson, known for his impressive stats and AL MVP award, turns 38. Wells, whose father was a football player, turns 45.

Source: bluebirdbanter - 🏆 56. / 59 Read more »

Former Canadian Pole Vaulter Shawn Barber Dies at 29Former Canadian world champion pole vaulter Shawn Barber has died at the age of 29. The cause of death was not disclosed, but Barber had been dealing with an ongoing illness. Fellow athletes and fans expressed their condolences on social media.

Source: TSN_Sports - 🏆 80. / 51 Read more »

Woman Shares Experience with Former Bar OwnerRachel, whose identity is protected, reveals her encounter with Grant Lee Cichacki, a former bar owner. She recounts being drugged and expresses her concerns about speaking out. Cichacki's ownership of three pubs is confirmed, but he is no longer associated with them.

Source: CTVCalgary - 🏆 26. / 68 Read more »