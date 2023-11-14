Bonds Surge on CPI Surprise; Asia Stocks to Jump: Markets Wrap

Bonds surge and Asian stocks are expected to jump as US CPI eases bets on more Fed rate hikes. Gold and copper prices rise. Treasury yields slide as soft CPI boosts the view that the Fed is done hiking rates. Cathie Wood predicts negative US inflation rate in 2024. Nvidia adds $200 billion to its value. Canada to review Glencore deal for Teck Coal Mines. Flybondi plans Brazil expansion after SPAC deal. US court ruling revives fight over solar panel tariff waiver.

Ottawa extends deadline for underused housing tax. Surveys show women less likely to request a raise or negotiate salary. Many Canadians are financially stressed and tech workers make 46% less than their US counterparts

BNNBLOOMBERG: Stocks and Bonds Rally as Traders Bet That Fed Hikes Are DoneStocks and bonds rally as traders speculate that the Federal Reserve will not raise interest rates. The TSX index increases by 1.6% due to strength in finance and base metals. The S&P 500 rises by 2% as investors believe the 'Fed is done' and U.S. yields decline. The PGA Tour announces plans to offer equity ownership to players. The SEC celebrates $5 billion in penalties after a year of cracking down on cryptocurrency. Low-cost airline Flybondi plans to expand into Brazil after a SPAC deal. A U.S. court ruling revives the fight over solar panel tariff waiver s. Oil prices continue to rise on positive fuel consumption signals. Crypto exchange Blockchain.com raises $110 million at a lower valuation. Ottawa extends the deadline for an underused housing tax . Surveys show that women are less likely than men to request a raise or negotiate salary . Many Canadians are facing financial difficulties and stress. Canadian tech workers earn 46% less than their U.S. counterparts.

BNNBLOOMBERG: Treasury Yields Slide as Soft CPI Boosts View Fed Is Done Hiking RatesTreasury yields slide as soft CPI boosts view Fed is done hiking rates. Cathie Wood predicts US inflation rate will turn negative in 2024. Nvidia adds $200 billion as winning streak set to match record. Canada to 'carefully' review Glencore deal for Teck Coal Mines . Australian dealmakers rush to save $24 billion worth of deals. Israel latest: Gaza hospitals in focus as Biden urges restraint. Meta has more Wall Street fans than ever as rally nears 300%. Alphabet CEO Pichai grilled on record-keeping at Google Play trial. Investors are covering their short bets, sending stocks higher. Ottawa extends deadline for underused housing tax . Women less likely than men to request a raise, negotiate salary : surveys. Many Canadians 'uncomfortably close to broke': MNP. Many Canadians stuck in 'chaotic whirlwind of personal finance stress': Edward Jones. Canadian tech workers make 46% less than U.S.

