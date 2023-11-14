Stocks and Bonds Rally as Traders Bet That Fed Hikes Are Done. TSX recap: Index up 1.6% on strength in finance, base metals. Markets today: S&P 500 up 2% as bets 'Fed is done' sink U.S. yields. PGA Tour Says It Will Offer Equity Ownership to Players. SEC Touts $5 Billion in Penalties After Year of Crypto Dragnet. Low-Cost Airline Flybondi Eyes Brazil Expansion After SPAC Deal. US Court Ruling Revives Fight Over Solar Panel Tariff Waiver.

Oil Extends Relief Rally on Positive Fuel Consumption Signals. Crypto Exchange Blockchain.com Raises $110 Million at a Fraction of Prior Valuation. Ottawa extends deadline for Underused Housing Tax. Women less likely than men to request a raise, negotiate salary: surveys. Many Canadians 'uncomfortably close to broke': MNP. Many Canadians stuck in 'chaotic whirlwind of personal finance stress': Edward Jones. Canadian tech workers make 46% less than U.S

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

KİTCONEWSNOW: Bitcoin Plunges in Deeper Correction as Stocks Surge on Fed Rate Hike SpeculationThe deeper correction that analysts had been warning about hit the crypto market on Tuesday as Bitcoin (BTC) underwent a selloff that briefly erased all of its gains over the past week before dip buyers arrived to push it back above support at $35,500.

Source: KitcoNewsNOW | Read more »

BNNBLOOMBERG: Vanke Bonds Volatility Underscores China Property Debt ContagionBrett Girard's Top Picks: November 13, 2023. Click on the image below to read more ↓

Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more »

BNNBLOOMBERG: Vanke Bonds Volatility Underscores China Property Debt ContagionIndustry leaders slam bill to ban replacement workers during strikes. Click on the image below to read more ↓

Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more »

NATİONALPOST: Midday Markets: Energy and Tech Stocks Lift TSX, U.S. Markets MixedCanada's main stock index was up in late-morning trading as strength in energy and technology stocks helped lead the way higher. Meanwhile, U.S. stock markets showed a mixed performance. The Dow Jones was up, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite were down. Crude oil and natural gas prices also saw gains, while gold and copper prices increased as well. In other news, rental prices in Canada reached a new high last month, with a 9.9% year-over-year increase.

Source: nationalpost | Read more »

BNNBLOOMBERG: Asia Stocks Set to Gain as CPI Data, Fedspeak Loom: Markets WrapSummary of the latest news in the financial markets, including Asia stocks, failed trade talks, TSX index gain, FTX employee bonus demand, oil output projections, yen surge, emerging-market stocks, hedge fund activities, housing tax deadline extension, salary negotiation gender gap, and Canadian financial stress .

Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more »

BNNBLOOMBERG: A Trader’s Guide to Navigating Signals From the Biden-Xi MeetingCargojet CEO Ajay Virmani moving to executive chair role, names co-CEOs. Click on the image below to read more ↓

Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more »