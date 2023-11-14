Gold and Copper Rise as US CPI Eases Bets on More Fed Hikes

Gold and copper prices rise as the US CPI data suggests that there may not be further interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. Treasury yields also slide due to the soft CPI data, indicating that the Fed may be done with raising rates. Cathie Wood predicts that the US inflation rate will turn negative in 2024. Nvidia's market value increases by $200 billion, matching a record winning streak. Canada plans to carefully review the Glencore deal for Teck Coal Mines.

Australian dealmakers are rushing to save $24 billion worth of deals. Low-cost airline Flybondi plans to expand into Brazil after a SPAC deal. A US court ruling revives the fight over solar panel tariff waivers. Oil prices continue to rally due to positive fuel consumption signals. Ottawa extends the deadline for the underused housing tax. Surveys show that women are less likely than men to request a raise or negotiate their salary. Many Canadians are struggling financially and are close to being broke. Canadian tech workers earn 46% less than their US counterparts

KİTCONEWSNOW: Gold and Silver Prices Rise on Tamer U.S. Inflation ReportGold and silver prices are solidly higher in midday U.S. trading Tuesday, following a key U.S. inflation report this morning that came in tamer than market expectations and in turn sunk the U.S. dollar index and dropped U.S. Treasury yields. Short covering in the gold and silver futures markets was featured today, along with some perceived bargain hunting in the cash markets. December gold was last up $17.40 at $1,967.50. December silver was last up $0.837 at $23.20. Today’s U.S. data point of the week saw the consumer price index report for October come in at up 3.2%, year-on-year. CPI was forecast at up 3.3%, year-on-year, versus a gain of 3.7% in the September report. The core CPI rate was up 4.0% in October, compared to the consensus forecast of up 4.1% and up 4.1% in the September CPI report. This data falls into the camp of the U.S. monetary policy doves, who want to see the Federal Reserve halt its interest-rate-tightening cycle. U.S. Treasury yields solidly down-ticked on the CPI data and the U.S. dollar index sold off sharply. The U.S.

KİTCONEWSNOW: Copper gains as bearish traders cancel short positionsBy Eric Onstad LONDON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Copper prices rebounded on Monday as traders cancelled short positions in frustration, but gains were capped by uncertainty about economic growth and high interest rates. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.7% to $8,095 per metric ton in official open-outcry trading, having shed 1.

BNNBLOOMBERG: Asia Stocks Set to Gain as CPI Data, Fedspeak Loom: Markets WrapSummary of the latest news in the financial markets, including Asia stocks, failed trade talks, TSX index gain, FTX employee bonus demand, oil output projections, yen surge, emerging-market stocks, hedge fund activities, housing tax deadline extension, salary negotiation gender gap, and Canadian financial stress.

KİTCONEWSNOW: Investors Should Think Twice Before Fleeing to Gold Amid Government Shutdown ThreatAs the United States faces the threat of a federal government shutdown for the second time in two months beginning Nov. 17, investors may be tempted to flee to gold as a safe haven asset. But the yellow metal’s track record in the runup to other potential shutdowns, and its performance even when shutdowns actually occur, should give them pause.

KİTCONEWSNOW: China Tops Gold Holdings for Twelfth Straight MonthChina's gold holdings rose by about 740,000 troy ounces in October, taking total holdings to 2,215 tons. Fortuna Silver Mines reported higher earnings per share due to increased sales and lower taxes. Sibanye-Stillwater reached an agreement with unions for its Kroondal PGM operations.

