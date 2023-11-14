Treasury yields slide as soft CPI boosts view Fed is done hiking rates. Cathie Wood predicts US inflation rate will turn negative in 2024. Nvidia adds $200 billion as winning streak set to match record. Canada to 'carefully' review Glencore deal for Teck Coal Mines. Australian dealmakers rush to save $24 billion worth of deals. Israel latest: Gaza hospitals in focus as Biden urges restraint. Meta has more Wall Street fans than ever as rally nears 300%.

KİTCONEWSNOW: Gold and Silver Prices Rise on Tamer U.S. Inflation ReportGold and silver prices are solidly higher in midday U.S. trading Tuesday, following a key U.S. inflation report this morning that came in tamer than market expectations and in turn sunk the U.S. dollar index and dropped U.S. Treasury yields. Short covering in the gold and silver futures markets was featured today, along with some perceived bargain hunting in the cash markets. December gold was last up $17.40 at $1,967.50. December silver was last up $0.837 at $23.20. Today’s U.S. data point of the week saw the consumer price index report for October come in at up 3.2%, year-on-year. CPI was forecast at up 3.3%, year-on-year, versus a gain of 3.7% in the September report. The core CPI rate was up 4.0% in October, compared to the consensus forecast of up 4.1% and up 4.1% in the September CPI report. This data falls into the camp of the U.S. monetary policy doves, who want to see the Fed eral Reserve halt its interest-rate-tightening cycle. U.S. Treasury yields solidly down-ticked on the CPI data and the U.S. dollar index sold off sharply. The U.S.

BNNBLOOMBERG: Asia Stocks Set to Gain as CPI Data, Fedspeak Loom: Markets WrapSummary of the latest news in the financial markets, including Asia stocks, failed trade talks, TSX index gain, FTX employee bonus demand, oil output projections, yen surge, emerging-market stocks, hedge fund activities, housing tax deadline extension, salary negotiation gender gap, and Canadian financial stress.

KİTCONEWSNOW: Bitcoin Plunges in Deeper Correction as Stocks Surge on Fed Rate Hike SpeculationThe deeper correction that analysts had been warning about hit the crypto market on Tuesday as Bitcoin (BTC) underwent a selloff that briefly erased all of its gains over the past week before dip buyers arrived to push it back above support at $35,500.

BNNBLOOMBERG: Stocks and Bonds Rally as Traders Bet That Fed Hikes Are Done Stocks and bonds rally as traders speculate that the Fed eral Reserve will not raise interest rates. The TSX index increases by 1.6% due to strength in finance and base metals. The S&P 500 rises by 2% as investors believe the ' Fed is done' and U.S. yields decline. The PGA Tour announces plans to offer equity ownership to players. The SEC celebrates $5 billion in penalties after a year of cracking down on cryptocurrency. Low-cost airline Flybondi plans to expand into Brazil after a SPAC deal. A U.S. court ruling revives the fight over solar panel tariff waivers. Oil prices continue to rise on positive fuel consumption signals. Crypto exchange Blockchain.com raises $110 million at a lower valuation. Ottawa extends the deadline for an underused housing tax . Surveys show that women are less likely than men to request a raise or negotiate salary . Many Canadians are facing financial difficulties and stress. Canadian tech workers earn 46% less than their U.S. counterparts.

