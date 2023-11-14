Boss Leaves Employee Stranded During Snowstorm: Internet Rallies to Help

Bosses who deny their workers a day off. Bosses who come to your house first thing in the morning to fire you. Bosses who change their mind about giving you a promotion. These are just a few examples of bad bosses that many people have encountered in their professional lives. However, a recent story on the r/antiwork subreddit captivated the Internet’s attention in real-time. The story revolves around a boss who left their employee alone during a snowstorm after promising to come back.

As the employee was stranded in the middle of nowhere with a poor internet connection, other users on the subreddit rallied to help. This intense story serves as a reminder to always be prepared for unexpected situations, especially during harsh winter weather

