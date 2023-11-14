Bitcoin Plunges in Deeper Correction as Stocks Surge on Fed Rate Hike Speculation

The deeper correction that analysts had been warning about hit the crypto market on Tuesday as Bitcoin (BTC) underwent a selloff that briefly erased all of its gains over the past week before dip buyers arrived to push it back above support at $35,500. Stocks surged at the market open and remained well into the green throughout the day as traders took the lower-than-expected Consumer Price Index report to mean that the Federal Reserve would not be raising interest rates in the near future.

This prompted many to adopt a risk-on approach that benefited equities, gold, and silver, to the detriment of Treasury yields and the U.S. dollar. At the market close, the S&P, Dow, and Nasdaq all finished higher, up 1.91%, 1.43%, and 2.37%, respectively. Data provided by TraingView shows that Bitcoin bulls started the day attempting to fend off bearish pressure at $36,400, but lost the battle during the morning trading session, resulting in a BTC plunge to a daily low of $34,76

