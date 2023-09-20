Should I withdraw from my RRSP to pay for travel?

My husband is on sabbatical next year and I am taking eight months off work on an unpaid leave so I can accompany him on some of his travels. I have about $15,000 in RRSP contribution room and I am considering contributing that amount this year (while I am working full-time), then withdrawing it next year to pay for my travels. It seems like a smart thing to do as it will reduce my taxes this year and I will pay taxes on the withdrawal when I am only working for four months next year.
I understand I will lose that contribution room in my RRSP account. Is there anything else I should consider? Is this a bad idea? Thanks. The decision to accompany your husband on sabbatical and take an eight-month unpaid leave from work represents the intersection of two different disciplines: financial and life planning. While financial planning (often conflated with investment management) is more familiar to most Canadians, this idea of life planning begins with the imagination and understanding of what a life well lived means, then aligning your finances in a manner that brings that notion to lif
