Ontario tightens masking rules in long-term care homes amid COVID-19 surge

Less than three months into a surge of COVID-19 that has left more than 100 long-term care residents dead, the Ontario government has tightened masking rules in long-term care homes. There have been 7,157 confirmed COVID-19 cases among residents and staff of long-term care homes since Aug. 27, the start of the respiratory virus surveillance season, according to Public Health Ontario. Of those, 181 residents were hospitalized and 106 died.

Meanwhile, there are 105 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care homes across the province. “Should we be seeing this number of outbreaks? No, we shouldn’t,” said immunologist Dawn Bowdish, a Canada Research Chair in aging and immunity at McMaster University.The changes brought in by the province on Nov. 7 require staff, students, support workers and volunteers to wear masks when they are in resident areas in long-term care homes.But visitors and caregivers are not required to wear mask

