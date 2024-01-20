Bid Made for Garibaldi At Squamish Ski Resort

The planned Garibaldi At Squamish ski resort was placed under receivership in December and the sales process has yet to commence, but one bid has already been made. The resort was envisioned to be an all-season resort that would allow for skiing and snowboarding in the winter, mountain biking in the summer, and tourism year-round.

The site is a 6,800 acre property about 13 minutes north of downtown Squamish, near Garibaldi Lake, and the project was expected to be delivered in four phases across 30 years. The bid was made by Garibaldi At Squamish Inc. (GAS Inc.) and Garibaldi At Squamish Limited Partnership (GAS LP), who do not own the property and instead hold an agreement with the Province of British Columbia for the rights to develop the property





