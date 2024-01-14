Gas Prices Drop in Vancouver as Luxury Sports Car Sales Surge

Gas prices in Vancouver fell nearly eight cents per litre between Jan. 4 and Jan. 11, while prices across Canada remained relatively flat. The decrease in prices is attributed to the winter driving season and refinery maintenance. Despite concerns about gas prices, luxury sports car sales in Canada increased by 48.2% in 2023.





