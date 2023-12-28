Why Do Bears Hibernate? A Biologist Explains

Recently, the Conservation Officer Service warned residents to avoid Squamish's Mount Crumpit trails due to an "active" bear den in the area. But aren't black bears supposed to be hibernating? And what is hibernation anyway? The Squamish Chief turned to independent consultant and biologist—and former Squamish resident—Vanessa Isnardy for some answers. What follows is a version of that exchange edited for length and clarity.

Q: Why do bears hibernate? A: Hibernation is an adaptation that many animals use to deal with food scarcity and lower temperatures. Unlike deer and moose that chew their cud—aka ruminants— and can survive winters on twigs and shrubs, bears require more nutrient-rich foods as their digestive systems are much simpler. On the coast, bears will become lethargic and enter their dens to hibernate around November to December. During this hibernation period, a black bear's heart rate may drop to 10 beats per minute, and their body temperature drops about 3 C. During this time, they do not eat, drink, urinate or defecat





